Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Stock Price Up 4.8% – Time to Buy?

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.87 and last traded at $32.12. 310,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 319,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.
TIGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $37.30 to $37.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $310.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.70%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,574,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,402,000 after acquiring an additional 68,061 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 4,044.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 26,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 51,620 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000.
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
