e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Raymond James

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 65.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $127.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.31. 1,218,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,022. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average is $99.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,742 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,226,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,550 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,437,000 after acquiring an additional 669,321 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,576,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,775,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

