The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Price

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Amarin Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.09. 60,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,284. Amarin has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $186.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $62.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amarin

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Amarin by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,481,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,956 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,106,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 508,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

