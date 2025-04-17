Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has $505.04 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,263 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 3.8% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $505,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $861,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,545.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after acquiring an additional 46,032 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $693.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total value of $2,010,263.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,736.32. This represents a 25.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $175,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,582,009.17. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,106,062. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $436.90 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $409.85 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.41%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

