ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19, Zacks reports. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. ASML updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $3.69 on Thursday, reaching $638.62. 583,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,522. ASML has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $701.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $716.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $1.5855 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $910.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

