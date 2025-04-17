Wells Fargo & Company Cuts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $28.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

Get CSX alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $27.67. 10,219,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,729,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CSX by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of CSX by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 72,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 46,473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in CSX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 612,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in CSX by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 619,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 40,611 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.