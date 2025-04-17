Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.690-2.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Global Payments also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.710-12.820 EPS.

Global Payments Trading Down 17.3 %

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $14.55 on Thursday, hitting $69.57. 8,479,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Global Payments has a one year low of $68.51 and a one year high of $127.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Global Payments from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Payments

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Payments stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.