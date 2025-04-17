First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 57,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 35,051 shares.The stock last traded at $126.08 and had previously closed at $125.89.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.04.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.0428 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.