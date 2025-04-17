First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 57,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 35,051 shares.The stock last traded at $126.08 and had previously closed at $125.89.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.0428 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,798,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 12,171.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 42,357 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,892 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after acquiring an additional 31,662 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.