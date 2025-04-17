Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Trading Up 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.50. 334,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,511,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.30.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.4650555 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Algonquin Power & Utilities

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

In related news, Director Randy David Laney bought 9,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.02 per share, with a total value of C$68,803.21. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

