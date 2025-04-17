Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,500 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the March 15th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,655.0 days.

Schindler Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLAF remained flat at $303.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.75. Schindler has a 1-year low of $238.15 and a 1-year high of $330.61.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

