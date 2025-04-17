Short Interest in JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Expands By 70.6%

JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 951,100 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the March 15th total of 557,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

JD Logistics Stock Performance

JDLGF remained flat at $1.40 during trading on Thursday. JD Logistics has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

JD Logistics Company Profile

JD Logistics, Inc, an investment holding company, provides integrated supply chain solutions and logistics services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers warehousing and distribution, express and freight delivery; courier; air cargo; line-haul transportation and last-mile delivery; bulky item, cold chain, and cross-border logistics; freight forwarder; and domestic and international transportation and delivery services, as well as technology and consulting services.

