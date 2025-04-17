Short Interest in JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Expands By 70.6%

JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 951,100 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the March 15th total of 557,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
JD Logistics Stock Performance
JDLGF remained flat at $1.40 during trading on Thursday. JD Logistics has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.
JD Logistics Company Profile
