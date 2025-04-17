Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Increases By 71.0%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the March 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance

Shares of EMF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.19. 3,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,073. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMF. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 268,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

