Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Increases By 71.0%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the March 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance
Shares of EMF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.19. 3,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,073. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th.
Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.