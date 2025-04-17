U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,914,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,031,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

