CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,461,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,182 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $568,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $5,032,910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 21,394.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $793,486,000 after buying an additional 2,030,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after acquiring an additional 875,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 559.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,032,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $387,706,000 after purchasing an additional 875,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $346.23 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.08.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

