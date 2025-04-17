Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 0.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $147.00 to $126.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as low as $86.71 and last traded at $87.58. 10,748,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 43,208,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.29.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 32,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 30,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.86 and a 200-day moving average of $124.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

