Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $991.48 and last traded at $980.84. Approximately 3,533,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,692,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $931.28.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $411.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $956.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $888.16.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

