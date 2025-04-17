Rep. Byron Donalds Buys The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Progressive stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 3/20/2025.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock traded down $4.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.16. 931,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,166. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $201.34 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $158.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.68.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its position in Progressive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.6% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total value of $2,759,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,199,142.56. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 11,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total transaction of $2,681,299.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,736 shares in the company, valued at $115,255,231.44. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $14,844,282. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

