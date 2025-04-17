Rep. Byron Donalds Sells Off Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently sold shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Veeva Systems stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 3/20/2025.

NYSE VEEV traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.25. The company had a trading volume of 180,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,378. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.12 and a 200-day moving average of $223.25. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.25 and a 1-year high of $258.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 138.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,061 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 39.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,565. This trade represents a 41.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,917 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.32.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

