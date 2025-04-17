Morgan Stanley Cuts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $21.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RVLV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.53.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Revolve Group

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

RVLV traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 257,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,268. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 66,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $2,024,268.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,040. The trade was a 47.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $325,962.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,620. This trade represents a 9.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,781 shares of company stock worth $7,793,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 156.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 52,257 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 83.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 158,960 shares during the period. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.