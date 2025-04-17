Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.86.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.90. 357,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $220.93. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.77 and its 200 day moving average is $188.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

