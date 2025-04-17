Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Dowlais Group Stock Performance

DWLAF remained flat at $0.70 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. Dowlais Group has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.05.

Dowlais Group Company Profile

Further Reading

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

