Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.
Dowlais Group Stock Performance
DWLAF remained flat at $0.70 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. Dowlais Group has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.05.
Dowlais Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dowlais Group
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Trading Halts Explained
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.