Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Update

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 578,500 shares, an increase of 98.5% from the March 15th total of 291,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,785.0 days.
Essity AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS ETTYF remained flat at $28.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $31.51.
About Essity AB (publ)
