Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Update

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 578,500 shares, an increase of 98.5% from the March 15th total of 291,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,785.0 days.

Essity AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS ETTYF remained flat at $28.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $31.51.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services in Europe, North and Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wet wipes, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under the TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands to family caregivers, professional caregivers, and patients and consumers through pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions, and e-commerce.

