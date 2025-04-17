First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Short Interest Update

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First National Bank Alaska Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FBAK traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.00. 354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.03. The stock has a market cap of $731.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.19. First National Bank Alaska has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $243.98.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.86 million during the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Increases Dividend

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from First National Bank Alaska’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.20. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.58%.

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

