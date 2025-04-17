Susquehanna Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $35.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.57. 6,432,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,714,688. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 137.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of CSX by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 24,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 18,049 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 194,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,652,000 after acquiring an additional 113,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

