CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $205,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $986.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ServiceNow from $960.00 to $881.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $1,175.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,057.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,252.20. This represents a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $19,568,441 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.4 %

NOW stock opened at $796.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $862.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $971.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $164.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.64, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

