MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 55.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MGM. Capital One Financial increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.71.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.88. 621,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,939. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,596.16. This represents a 15.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,301 shares in the company, valued at $692,509.84. The trade was a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,283,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,110,000 after buying an additional 38,749 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 964.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 145,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 131,636 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 161,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,920,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,253,000 after purchasing an additional 882,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $2,010,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

