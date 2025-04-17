Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.07, but opened at $23.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Alcoa shares last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 1,948,369 shares.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AA. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alcoa from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Alcoa by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 313,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 92,201 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -149.48, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

