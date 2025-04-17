Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Up 7.6% – Here’s Why

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $27.72. 344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Grupo Simec Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Grupo Simec

The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

