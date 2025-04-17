Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.33. Sunrun shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 709,999 shares.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Sunrun from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.01.

Sunrun Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $479,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 991,753 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,911.27. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 19,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $130,371.82. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 399,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,173.46. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,540 shares of company stock worth $1,530,444 in the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,338,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 388,523 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 15.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 169,271 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,683,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,819,000 after buying an additional 3,699,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

