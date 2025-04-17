ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 218,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 246,100 shares.The stock last traded at $142.43 and had previously closed at $144.66.

ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the 4th quarter worth $1,592,000.

ProShares Ultra Gold Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

