Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,208,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,143,092 shares.The stock last traded at $4.23 and had previously closed at $4.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PGRE. Mizuho cut their target price on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Paramount Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $930.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $186.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Paramount Group

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 10,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,019.80. This represents a 1.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,922,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,999,000 after buying an additional 477,940 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,053,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after buying an additional 1,116,395 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Paramount Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,860,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after buying an additional 135,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paramount Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,695,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 345,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Paramount Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 292,392 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

