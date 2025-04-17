10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.03, but opened at $7.74. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 474,637 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $932.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.01.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Mateo bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $445,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,237.74. This represents a 184.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $50,623.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 335,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,036.68. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 424.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 81.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

