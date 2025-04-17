MSH Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $553,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 719,776 shares of company stock worth $131,065,542 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.28.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $174.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

