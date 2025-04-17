UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Cut by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,323,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.1% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,186,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,173 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,486,000 after purchasing an additional 16,682 shares during the period. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,758,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $585.30 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $438.50 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.41.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

