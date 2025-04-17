GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Invests $2.31 Million in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,217,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,351,506,000 after buying an additional 99,291 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,222,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,051,807,000 after acquiring an additional 182,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,714,677,000 after purchasing an additional 129,071 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,495,582,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,744,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,881,000 after purchasing an additional 323,065 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.22.

Eaton Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $269.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.96 and its 200 day moving average is $326.08. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

