Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Acquires 4,831 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 2.2% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $28,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,495,582,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 42,255.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,036,000 after buying an additional 730,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Eaton by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 539,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,421,000 after acquiring an additional 429,701 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Eaton by 3,508.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 401,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,321,000 after acquiring an additional 390,595 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 607.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 412,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,295,000 after acquiring an additional 354,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE ETN opened at $269.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Melius downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eaton

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.