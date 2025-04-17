Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Shopify from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Shopify from $143.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.94.

Shares of SHOP traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,066,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,195,015. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. Shopify has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 113.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at $615,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth about $481,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

