Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock Price

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s current price.

EQBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Equity Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,067. Equity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 577,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after purchasing an additional 508,509 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,217,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,634,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,528,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,824,000 after buying an additional 153,528 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,013,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100,219 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

