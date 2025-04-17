AO World plc (LON:AO) Insider John Roberts Sells 1,000,000 Shares

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) insider John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of AO World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.24), for a total value of £940,000 ($1,244,209.13).

AO World Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AO traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 95 ($1.26). 150,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,969. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The company has a market capitalization of £552.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06. AO World plc has a 12 month low of GBX 77.15 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 120.40 ($1.59).

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

