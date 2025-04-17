First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Raises Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

MSI stock opened at $421.38 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.98 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $427.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

