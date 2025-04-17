Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.19. Diversified Healthcare Trust shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 122,069 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 4.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $539.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.31. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.97 million.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.60%.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 125,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 54,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Further Reading

