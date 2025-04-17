Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Update

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 745,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 14.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 476,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,752,502. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.77.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.