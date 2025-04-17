Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Update

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 745,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 14.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 476,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,752,502. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.77.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
