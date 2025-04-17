Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $10.44. Evolus shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 62,677 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Evolus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Evolus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Evolus news, insider Rui Avelar sold 27,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $370,007.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 362,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,312.42. This represents a 7.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $119,286.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,710.58. This trade represents a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,575 shares of company stock worth $794,369 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 268.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 68,213 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Evolus by 47.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Evolus by 23.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 995,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after buying an additional 188,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Evolus by 63.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 65,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

