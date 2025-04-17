GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.82, but opened at $20.51. GDS shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 326,139 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDS. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of GDS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.48.

Get GDS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GDS

GDS Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. GDS had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $425.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GDS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 1,904.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GDS

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.