Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.53, but opened at $29.80. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 1,239,069 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

