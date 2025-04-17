Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Janus International Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $891.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Janus International Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Janus International Group by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 9,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

