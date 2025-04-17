Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 36976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

A number of research firms have commented on VSTS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vestis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $990.06 million, a P/E ratio of 93.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Vestis had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 7.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Vestis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,766,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vestis by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,497 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vestis by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,095,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,172,000 after purchasing an additional 980,303 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vestis by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,003,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vestis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,691,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,018,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

