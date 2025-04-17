VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PPH)

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 7,698 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,233% compared to the typical daily volume of 330 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 391.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPH traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.40. 71,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,685. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $77.67 and a 12-month high of $99.51. The firm has a market cap of $564.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.54.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.5245 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

