VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PPH)

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 7,698 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,233% compared to the typical daily volume of 330 put options.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 391.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ PPH traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.40. 71,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,685. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $77.67 and a 12-month high of $99.51. The firm has a market cap of $564.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.54.
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
