Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the March 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Up 4.3 %

PSCE stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $35.67. 5,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,406. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $57.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCE. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

