Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set an "overweight" rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the Internet television network's stock. Piper Sandler's price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.46% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,175.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,126.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Netflix to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,020.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $7.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $969.49. The stock had a trading volume of 786,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $956.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $888.16. Netflix has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50. The company has a market capitalization of $414.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. The trade was a 41.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $32,400,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Netflix by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,351 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in Netflix by 404.7% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 2,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 10.2% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

